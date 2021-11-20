Will Rogers Breaks Dak Prescott's Mississippi State Single-Season passing Records

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A few Mississippi State records once held by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott now belong to Will Rogers.

The sophomore quarterback set Mississippi State's single-season passing records for yards and touchdowns in Saturday's 55-10 win over the Tennessee State Tigers. Rogers has 4,113 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns this season.

