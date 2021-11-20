Chargers' Joey Bosa Reportedly to Be Activated Off COVID-19 List, Play vs. Steelers

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly planning to activate defensive end Joey Bosa from the COVID-19 list and play him in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bosa was placed on the COVID list Tuesday after it was determined he had close contact with defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, who tested positive for COVID-19. He needed to quarantine for five days because he is unvaccinated.

Bosa's availability for Sunday night would be huge, as it will be a big game for playoff positioning in the AFC with the Chargers sitting at 5-4 and the Steelers owning a 5-3-1 record.

The 26-year-old Bosa is enjoying another strong season for the Bolts. He has 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles through nine games.

He is trending toward another season with double-digit sacks, which would be the fourth such campaign in the three-time Pro Bowler's six-year NFL career.

Bosa has 53 sacks in 72 career regular-season games, and he would undoubtedly have far more if not for injuries keeping him out for extended periods over the past several seasons.

The former Ohio State standout has appeared in all 16 games in a season only twice, and he has missed four or more games in a season three times, including being limited to 12 contests last season.

Bosa is on track to play in all 17 games this season, and the Chargers may need that to be the case if they want to reach the playoffs in what is a bunched-up AFC race.

Both the Chargers and Steelers would be playoff teams if the season ended today, but the loser of Sunday's game could find themselves on the outside looking in.

While L.A. will have its top pass-rusher in the lineup, the Steelers will be without their best pass-rusher and arguably the best pass-rusher in the entire NFL on Sunday.

Linebacker T.J. Watt will not play against the Chargers because of hip and knee injuries, which figures to make life much easier for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Meanwhile, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could find himself under siege by Bosa after missing last week's game against the Detroit Lions after he was placed COVID-19/reserve list.