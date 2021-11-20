Logan Ryan Placed on COVID-19 List Ahead of Giants' Game vs. Tom Brady, Bucs

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Giants placed defensive back Logan Ryan on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, according to Dan Salomone of the team's website.

Ryan will miss Monday night's showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unless he is able to register two negative tests within a 24-hour period.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Ryan's first positive test was on Friday morning, though "further testing didn't seem to rule out the idea of a false positive."

Ryan told Julian Love—who is expected to start in his place if Ryan can't go—that he was asymptomatic on Friday.

"It's tough," Love said. "It's tough to see. First and foremost, you just want to wish safety to him and everyone he is around, his family and all that. That is kind of what is on my mind for him—his health and safety."

Ryan, 30, leads the Giants in tackles with 72 and has five passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

It's a big loss for the 3-6 Giants, who face the difficult prospect of slowing down legendary quarterback Tom Brady and Tampa Bay's explosive offense.

"I think it's the greatest challenge in football playing [against] him, and it's a lot of fun," Ryan told reporters Thursday about the matchup against Brady. "I love to play the chess match against him, and that's why I'm here—to help us have a good chess game."

"[Ryan's competitive] juices were going this week, for sure," Love added. "It’s tough. You want to have all your tools available and ready versus a team like this. It’s definitely a blow, but we've got some resilient guys who are going to spend some extra time like we did after practice just to get things sharpened up."

If Ryan does miss the game against Brady and the Bucs, his next chance to take the field will be Sunday, November 28, against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.