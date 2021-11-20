Ole Miss' Matt Corral Announces He'll Enter 2022 NFL Draft in Farewell Letter

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral announced that he will be playing his final home game on Saturday versus Vanderbilt, presumably signaling his future entrance into the 2022 NFL draft.

Corral released a statement on social media thanking Ole Miss fans, coaches and players before writing that he looked "forward to finishing this journey with Rebel Pride."

Corral is listed 10th overall and first among quarterbacks on NFL Mock Draft Database's latest consensus big board listing the top 2022 NFL draft prospects.

Corral has shined for the No. 10 Rebels, who sport an 8-2 record. He's completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,774 yards, 17 touchdowns (two interceptions) and 9.0 yards per pass attempt. He's also rushed for 523 yards and 10 more scores.

The junior out of Ventura, California, has done all this despite playing through ankle injuries.

The Rebels are also significantly shorthanded with injuries, to the point where nine of the 11 offensive starters that led the depth chart for the opener against Louisville were unavailable for an early November practice.

Of note, star wide receiver Jonathan Mingo has only played three games because of a broken foot, and offensive lineman Ben Brown has been out for the year since Week 7.

However, the Rebels have weathered the personnel storm. They are second in the SEC West and looking likely for a New Year's Six bowl game provided they win out versus Vanderbilt and at Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

Corral could also find himself as a Heisman Trophy finalist when all is said and done as well.