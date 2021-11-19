Chiefs to Support Ariel Young 'For the Rest of Her Life' After Britt Reid Car Crash

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday that they will offer long-term support for the young girl who was injured in a car crash involving former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid in February.

According to TMZ Sports, the Chiefs said in a statement that they will help care for five-year-old Ariel Young "for the rest of her life" through "world-class medical care and long-term financial stability."

Young was seriously injured on Feb. 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, when Reid crashed his truck into the back of the vehicle she was in. Per TMZ, investigators said Young suffered a fractured skull, subdural hematomas and other injuries.

While Young's family has said she has a long way to go in her recovery, she was released from the hospital in April and attended her first day of school during the fall.

Reid, who is the 36-year-old son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was charged with felony DWI after registering a blood alcohol content of .113—above the legal limit of .08—after the crash. Police said Reid was traveling at 83.9 mph in a 65 mph zone just before the crash.

He had been on the Chiefs' coaching staff since 2013 and was the linebackers/outside linebackers coach from 2019-20. Reid was not retained after his contract expired at the end of the 2020 season.

According to TMZ Sports, Reid is set to go to trial in April 2022 and is facing prison time if found guilty.