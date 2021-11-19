Cam Newton Named Panthers' Starting QB vs. WFT over P.J. Walker, per HC Matt Rhule

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Friday that Cam Newton would serve as the team's starting quarterback against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Newton played well last week in his first appearance since returning to the Panthers, finishing 3-of-4 for eight yards and a touchdown to go along with three runs for 14 yards and another score.

P.J. Walker started that game, finishing 22-of-29 for 167 yards and an interception. But the experienced Newton will get the nod for the Panthers on Sunday in his second tenure with the Panthers.

"Cam will take the first play," Rhule told reporters, though he added that Walker would "probably" make an appearance as well.

As for Newton, he's more than a little excited for Sunday's contest.

"There's no place I'd rather be on Sunday than Bank of America Stadium, because it will be a playoff atmosphere in more ways than one," he told reporters Thursday. "Let's get back to getting that edge and bringing the pride back to Carolina how I once knew it to be."

Newton downplayed the showdown being against his former coach with the Panthers, Ron Rivera, however.

"Man, it's not about us," he said. "It's not about him. It's not about me. He knows how I feel about him. And he knows what it's going to be on Sunday."

Last week Newton signed a one-year deal with the Panthers, with starter Sam Darnold on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.

Newton, 32, spent the first nine years of his career in Carolina and was a three-time Pro Bowler, one-time MVP and one-time first-team All-Pro selection during that time. Now, he's trying to keep the 5-5 Panthers in playoff contention.