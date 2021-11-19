Bears Rumors: Bruce Irvin Agrees to Contract Amid Khalil Mack's Foot Injury

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

As linebacker Khalil Mack remains out while dealing with a foot injury, the Chicago Bears are reportedly adding a veteran edge rusher.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Chicago has signed linebacker Bruce Irvin, who hasn't played in the NFL since Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Irvin began his career in 2012 with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him with the 15th overall pick in that year's draft. The 34-year-old has also played for the Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. He's coming off a torn ACL that he suffered in the second game last year.

In 121 career games, Irvin has 290 total tackles, 52 sacks and and 16 forced fumbles. He played 13 games for the Panthers in 2019 and recorded 8.5 sacks.

Mack missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. He's sat out the past two games due to his foot injury, and the team's bye week in Week 10 didn't look to be enough for him to fully recover.

The Bears are dealing with multiple injuries. Wide receiver Allen Robinson and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks were both banged up in Chicago's Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Safety Eddie Jackson, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 8, returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity.

The Bears (3-6) are on a four-game losing streak. They will look to end their skid on Sunday at home against the Baltimore Ravens.