Lamar Jackson, CeeDee Lamb Headlines Madden 22 Week 10 Player Ratings Update

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Five star players are seeing their Madden NFL 22 rankings adjusted after their performances from last week, EA Sports announced on Thursday.

Among the players getting an increase are Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb (+1 boost to 84 overall), Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (+1 boost to 88 overall) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (+1 boost to 82 overall).

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (-1 decrease to 91 overall) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford (-1 decrease to 83 overall) are each taking a hit.

None of the changes come as a major surprise. Lamb popped off last week, catching six passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He remains one of the most talented young wideouts in football.

Taylor, meanwhile, has been the best running back in football this season, at least with Derrick Henry shelved due to injury. He's tied with Henry for the most rush yards in football (937) to go along with nine touchdowns and an impressive 5.8 yards per carry.

The Colts have themselves an offensive centerpiece in the young Taylor.

Ditto for the Steelers with Harris, who has rushed for 646 yards and four scores. He also makes noise through the air, catching 44 passes for 317 yards and two more touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Then there are the players coming off rough weeks.

Jackson had a poor showing in Baltimore's 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Thursday, throwing for 238 yards, a touchdown an an interception while taking four sacks. He also rushed nine times for 39 yards.

Not the type of performance you expect against a Dolphins team that came into the matchup with just two wins.

Stafford was equally disappointing on Monday night, throwing two picks in a 31-10 blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers. It was his second straight outing with two interceptions, and L.A.'s second straight loss.