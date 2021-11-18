Buccaneers' Antonio Brown Accused of Obtaining Fake Vaccination Card by Former Chef

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown purchased a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to avoid NFL protocols, his former personal chef told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

A text exchange between Brown's girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, and Los Angeles chef Steven Ruiz indicated Brown was willing to buy fake cards:

"'Can you get the COVID cards?' Moreau texted Ruiz on July 2, according to a screen grab he provided to the Tampa Bay Times.

'"I can try,' Ruiz responded.

"'JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,' Moreau texted."

Ruiz said he was unable to find counterfeit cards but, just before training camp began, Brown showed him fake cards he purchased for himself and Moreau.

Ruiz had worked as Brown's personal chef but the two fell out because Ruiz says he is owed $10,000 by Brown.

Sean Burstyn, Brown's lawyer, denied that the 33-year-old has received a fake vaccine card.

"Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine," he texted Stroud. "Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl."

The Buccaneers also released a statement saying no irregularities were spotted when reviewing the team's vaccination cards:

Brown tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season but returned after missing just one game in September. If he was unvaccinated, he would have been subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters in September that the team was "100 percent vaccinated."

Brown previously faced a civil lawsuit in 2019 from another chef who said he was owed more than $38,000 in unpaid bills. He was also sued for assault and battery for an altercation with a truck driver in 2020.

In April 2021, he settled his civil dispute with former trainer Britney Taylor, who accused him of sexual assault.