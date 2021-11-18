Baker Mayfield on Julius Jones Being Granted Clemency: 'God Is Great'

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield responded to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision to commute the death sentence for death row inmate Julius Jones on Thursday:

Mayfield spoke passionately in defense of having the sentence commuted on Wednesday:

"Been trying to get the facts stated and the truth to be told for a while, but it's tough to think about," he told reporters. "Tried and tried. It's a shame it's gotten this far. We're 24 hours away. It's tough. You know, hopefully God can intervene and handle it correctly and do the things He needs to do."

Jones, who was convicted of first-degree murder for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell, will serve a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole after Thursday's commutation. The 41-year-old Jones has maintained that is was innocent and framed by his co-defendant, Christopher Jordan, who testified against him.

Jordan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a robbery and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board recommended by a 3-1 vote that Jones' death sentence be commuted on Nov. 1.

After ABC released The Last Defense documentary series in 2018, which reviewed the case, a number of high-profile athletes—including those with ties to Oklahoma like Mayfield and NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young—and entertainers have advocated for Jones' death sentence to be commuted.

"[Jones'] conviction was tainted by a deeply flawed process," Westbrook wrote in an April 2020 letter to Gov. Stitt. "As more details come to light regarding his situation, I join with many voices to express sadness and profound concern regarding his conviction and death sentence."

"Julius was sentenced to death in a trial rife with error and failure, putting into question the reliability of his conviction," Griffin wrote in his own letter at the time. "I am very concerned that his original attorneys did not present an adequate defense for Julius."

Though his life was spared, advocates pointed out that the commutation stipulates that Jones is not eligible to receive further commutation or pardon and they will continue to work for his release.