Cardinals' Kyler Murray Close to Playing After 'Crazy Progress' in Ankle Injury Rehab

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters Wednesday he's "pretty close" to returning after missing the past two games with an ankle injury.

"Last week I've made crazy progress," Murray said. "I'm way further along that I thought I would be."

The initial injury came during an Oct. 28 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Murray tried to work his way back but was ruled out in each of the last two games as Colt McCoy went 1-1 in two games as the starter.

Arizona is scheduled to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday before a Week 12 bye.

The upcoming bye could allow the 8-2 Cardinals to be conservative with their star quarterback, but they have just a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West and are tied for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

One game could make a significant difference in the 2021 standings.

When healthy, Murray was playing at an MVP level with 2,276 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games. He has a 110.4 quarterback rating and currently leads the NFL with a 72.7 completion percentage.

Even after the McCoy-led offense only scored 10 points in a loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals still rank fourth in the league in points per game (28.7).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Getting the superstar back on the field would certainly be a major boost to the Super Bowl contenders heading into the stretch run of the season.