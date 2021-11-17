Henry Ruggs III's Lawyers Told to Get Subpoena for Fire Records in Fatal Car Crash

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Attorneys for former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III were instructed to independently seek a subpoena for Las Vegas fire department records about the fatal car crash involving Ruggs.

The Associated Press' Ken Ritter reported Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum wouldn't provide a court order and said that Ruggs' representatives, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, should obtain their own subpoena.

In addition to her decision about the subpoena, Baucum ordered Ruggs to appear in court on Monday after missing an alcohol test. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Katelyn Newberg, he's required to be tested for alcohol four times a day as a condition of his bail.

Prosectors allege Ruggs was traveling at 156 mph shortly before colliding with a Toyota Rav4 being driven by Tina Tintor. The Rav4's fuel tank ignited as a result of the crash, and Tintor was trapped in the car as it became engulfed in flames.

Based on an eyewitness account, Ruggs' attorneys contend first responders were too slow to begin putting out the fire.

"Firemen did not attempt to extinguish the fire at Ms. Tintor's vehicle for approximately 20 minutes at which time the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames," they said in a court filing, per ESPN.com.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa responded to the claim and said that "the passenger compartment was not survivable for anyone inside" when emergency personnel arrived.

Newberg reported Ruggs' attorneys had requested for Baucum to subpoena the fire department for text messages, video and photographs captured at the scene, log reports and dispatch recordings.

Ruggs, whose blood alcohol level was measured at .161, is facing felony charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving in connection to Tintor's death. Prosecutors filed separate felony DUI and reckless driving charges against the 22-year-old because his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, was injured in the crash as well.

Police officers said they found a loaded gun in Ruggs' car, which led the prosecution to add a misdemeanor possession of a firearm while under the influence charge.