MLB Cy Young Award 2021: Robbie Ray, Corbin Burnes Named AL, NL Winners

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes was named the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner while Robbie Ray of the Toronto Blue Jays took home the American League Cy Young.

Ray received 29 of 30 first-place votes while Gerrit Cole received the only other vote.

Burnes and Zack Wheeler each earned 12 first-place votes in the NL race, though Burnes had enough overall points to take the top prize.

There was plenty of debate over the winner in both leagues with no runaway performers over the course of the season.

Robbie Ray was the favorite to win in the AL after leading the league in ERA (2.84), strikeouts (248) and WHIP (1.05) as part of a breakout season for the left-hander.

Though the 30-year-old had always been a top strikeout threat on the mound, Ray cut down his walks this season with a career-low 2.4 per nine innings. It helped him develop into an ace during his first full season with the Blue Jays.

There was still competition in the AL, notably from Gerrit Cole after the New York Yankees star posted a 16-8 record and 3.23 ERA. The 31-year-old was an analytical favorite, topping Ray in FIP (2.92) and WAR (5.3), per FanGraphs. He also led the league with 5.9 strikeouts per walk.

Lance Lynn also had a solid argument for the award with his 2.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, though he didn't qualify for the league lead with just 157 innings.

Ray stood above the field as the top pitcher in the league just one season after struggling to a 6.62 ERA in 12 appearances.

The NL featured a closer battle between Max Scherzer, Corbin Burnes and Zack Wheeler once Jacob deGrom went down with a season-ending injury in July.

Scherzer split his time between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers and was effective in both spots, combining for a 2.46 ERA and major league-leading 0.86 WHIP. He was especially dominant after his midseason trade to the Dodgers, going 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 starts.

Wheeler led all pitchers with 7.6 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference, while going 14-10 with a 2.78 ERA. He also posted two nine-inning shutouts and was truly dominant at times in 2021.

Burnes was more consistent over the course of the season, winning the ERA title with a 2.43 mark, and his 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings was also the best in the NL among qualified players.

Voters decided Burnes was the best of the bunch as he earned his first career Cy Young award.