Chargers' Joey Bosa Out After Being Diagnosed with Concussion vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Chargers announced star Joey Bosa was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a head injury. Reporter Jason La Canfora said it was because of a concussion.

Ahead of their Week 11 tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chargers placed the three-time Pro Bowler on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bosa missed two games because of a concussion midway through the 2020 season, and he was placed in the concussion protocol for a second time, which caused him to miss two more games.

Aside from his stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the 26-year-old has avoided any serious injuries in 2021. Through 11 games, he has 36 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He continues to give opposing quarterbacks nightmares.

At 6-5, the Chargers probably aren't where they'd like to be in the standings, and their defense is partially responsible.

Los Angeles is fifth in passing yards allowed (204.9) but is surrendering an NFL-worst 145.3 yards per game on the ground.

Bosa's $27 million average annual salary is second among defensive players, per Spotrac, and he earned that money in large part because of how he pressures the quarterback. While not performing at an elite level, he has also done well enough against the run.

His absence will weaken an already uneven defense.