Jared Goff Placed on COVID-19 List by Lions Ahead of Falcons Game

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, putting his status for Sunday's game with the Atlanta Falcons into question.

The 27-year-old has completed 67 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns to go with eight interceptions in his first year with the Lions, which acquired him from the Los Angeles Rams in an offseason trade that sent longtime Detroit signal-caller Matthew Stafford to L.A.

Things haven't gone well for the six-year NFL veteran and the rebuilding Lions, who are 2-11-1 thus far.

However, expectations were low for Detroit to begin with this season as the team started from scratch with a new general manager (Brad Holmes), new coach (Dan Campbell) and new quarterback in Goff.

The University of California product has only missed one game due to injury, and that was a Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals to cap the 2020 season.

A broken right thumb sidelined him then, but he was able to return for the team's playoff run, which ended with an NFC Divisional Round loss to the Green Bay Packers.

If Goff is unable to play Sunday, the next man up on the depth chart is Tim Boyle, who made his first NFL start when he suited up for the Lions in a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 21 in lieu of Goff (oblique).

He completed 15 of 23 passes for 77 yards and two interceptions. It was Goff's first and only missed game of the season as he returned on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears.

David Blough is behind Boyle on the depth chart. The Lions also have Steven Montez on the practice squad.