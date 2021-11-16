Seahawks' Russell Wilson Says He'd 'Love' to Own an NFL Team After Retiring

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said on an upcoming episode of the AP Pro Football podcast that he wants to own an NFL team when his playing days are over.

"I definitely want to play for a long time, but I think once I’m done, I’d love to own an NFL football team and to be able to impact a city, a country and just bring people to the game of football," Wilson said, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

"I’m very big into the business side of things and just sports in general. I love winning. I love the process of winning. So hopefully I can bring that culture to a team and organization."

A few active athletes have purchased minority shares in professional sports teams, and Wilson became one of them when he bought into Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has bought into the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, whose star player Giannis Antetokounmpo has purchased a stake in MLB's Milwaukee Brewers. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a piece of the Kansas City Royals, while former MLB star Alex Rodriguez is a minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The most notable former athlete to own a pro team is Michael Jordan, who has a controlling interest in the Charlotte Hornets.

For now, Wilson is focused on piloting the 3-6 Seahawks back into the playoff race after missing three games with a ruptured tendon and a comminuted fracture-dislocation in his right middle finger.

He also wants to play in the NFL for two-plus decades, as he relayed while speaking about the strenuous rehab he underwent before returning to the field last Sunday.

Wilson told the AP:

"I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I'm ridiculously obsessed with it. That’s why I want to play 20-plus years. I think the other part that you learn about yourself is to have patience. At the same time, you have to have drive. I think that’s such a critical part. The third thing is (having) unrelenting confidence. You don’t want to mistake that with arrogance. It’s strictly confidence in what you do and how you do it and you’ve done it before, and we’ll do it again and with great faith, all things are possible, and that's really what's been very evident to me in my journey."

Wilson and the Seahawks will look to bounce back Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.