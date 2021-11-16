49ers' Elijah Mitchell Undergoing Procedure on Finger Injury; Status Unclear

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell underwent a procedure on his broken finger on Tuesday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Mitchell's status for Sunday's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars in unclear, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. However, doctors appear optimistic he can practice after having the procedure.

Shanahan added that he's unsure when Mitchell broke his finger. The sixth-round rookie out of Louisiana-Lafayette had 27 carries for 91 yards in Monday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The 23-year-old has done a solid job filling in for the injured Raheem Mostert, rushing for 560 yards and three touchdowns on 116 carries across seven games.

The 5'10", 200-pound Mitchell has been durable for the 49ers this season. He suffered a groin strain during training camp, a shoulder injury during Week 2 and a rib injury in Week 8, which he has played through the past two weeks.

Shanahan lauded the rookie while speaking with reporters on Tuesday:

“He’s shown in all the aspects since he got here that he has what it takes to a NFL running back. He has the talent, the vision, the ability. You see the toughness and how hard how he runs, but also the toughness of playing through all this stuff.”

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Mitchell needs time to recover, things could get interesting for San Francisco. Jeff Wilson Jr. would be next in line for the 49ers. The fourth-year back, who turned 26 on Tuesday, just made his season debut against the Rams, rushing for 28 yards on 10 carries.

San Francisco also has Trenton Cannon on the roster. The former New York Jet, Carolina Panther and Baltimore Raven has played in eight games for the Niners this season but has played only two offensive snaps.

Trey Sermon and JaMycal Hasty are also available, but the latter missed Monday's game with an ankle injury. Hasty has 13 carries for 48 yards and one touchdown this season.

Monday's upset win over the Rams moved the 49ers to 4-5 on the season. However, they are still third in the NFC West.