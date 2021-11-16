Former Knicks G Iman Shumpert 1st NBA Player to Reach 'Dancing with the Stars' Finals

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Iman Shumpert is no stranger to the NBA Finals thanks to three appearances during his time on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But he will be part of a different type of finals thanks to his venture into the world of television, and he won't have LeBron James to help him out this time around.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Shumpert became the first former NBA player to make it all the way to the final round of ABC's Dancing with the Stars on Monday.

Zach Seemayer‍ of ET noted that Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach danced to Kanye West's "Dark Fantasy" during Monday's performance. The song notably features vocals from Shumpert's wife, Teyana Taylor.

Shumpert, who played for the New York Knicks, Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets in the NBA, will look to join a long list of athletes who have won the competition in the past.

Emmitt Smith, Apolo Ohno, Helio Castroneves, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, Hines Ward, Donald Driver, Meryl Davis, Laurie Hernandez, Rashad Jennings and Adam Rippon all captured the Dancing with the Stars title.

There is no NBA player on that list, and Shumpert is on the verge of changing that.