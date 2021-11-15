Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Gave Players 'Monkey Butt' as Motivation for Falcons Game

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy used a unique motivational method to help his team get over their disappointing Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos.

As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network explained, McCarthy gave out Monkey Butt, an anti-chafing powder, to players last week:

"This past week coming off that ugly performance against Denver, McCarthy dubbed it R.A.W.," meaning Red-Ass Week," Pelissero explained (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com). "In other words, get mad. Take it personally and then get out on the field and take it out on the Falcons."

This set up McCarthy handing out the Monkey Butt to the players.

"If you're sore from, I don't know, getting your butt kicked like they did last week? Well, get yourself some Monkey Butt," Pelissero added.

The players seemed to get the message, recovering from the 30-16 loss to the Broncos to beat the Atlanta Falcons 43-3 on Sunday.

The comical act by McCarthy came after he smashed watermelons last season as a motivational tactic. The strategy could be enough to keep the 7-2 Cowboys on their toes during a long season.