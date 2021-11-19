T.J. Watt Ruled Out for Steelers vs. Chargers with Knee, Hip Injuries

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt won't play in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Friday.

The edge-rusher suffered hip and knee injuries Sunday against the Detroit Lions and has not practiced all week.

The three-time Pro Bowler has battled minor injuries this season. A groin problem kept him out of Pittsburgh's Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for the hip and knee injuries suffered last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Watt didn't have any structural damage.

The 27-year-old made his second All-Pro First Team in 2020 and led the NFL in sacks with 15. He and the Steelers put pen to paper on a four-year, $112 million extension in September.

Watt has lived up to his forthcoming pay raise. Through eight games in 2021, he has 12.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

No team has distanced itself from the pack in the AFC North. The Steelers, Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns have all enjoyed moments when they looked like potential division champions. At 5-3-1, Pittsburgh is second behind the Ravens and well placed to at least contend for a wild-card spot.

Losing Watt will not help, though.