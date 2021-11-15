Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Reportedly out a 'Couple Weeks' with Ankle Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson reportedly could miss a couple of weeks with a sprained ankle, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per that report, "Patterson is still having his sprained ankle evaluated, but it doesn’t sound optimistic for Thursday night against the New England Patriots, per source."

Patterson, who has spent most of his career as a wide receiver and return specialist, has been a revelation for the Falcons in a running back role this season. He's been arguably Atlanta's best offensive player, posting 303 rushing yards and two scores while adding 39 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns.

"CP is capable of, with the ball in his hands, pretty much anything on the field," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Monday, ahead of a matchup with the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. "He's a tremendous player... He's a very competitive player and he's got a very good and explosive skill set. He's a problem."

Losing the 30-year-old for any amount of time would be a major blow for a 4-5 Falcons team still holding on to playoff hopes, especially considering the team is already without wideout Calvin Ridley, who is away from the team indefinitely for mental health reasons.

Patterson didn't make an appearance in the second half of Sunday's 43-3 blowout loss against the Dallas Cowboys, though head coach Arthur Smith downplayed any injury concerns when speaking to reporters Monday:

Patterson was also listed as a limited participant in Atlanta's estimated injury report—the team didn't actually practice—on Monday.