NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Changed His Mind Multiple Times' Before Rams Decision

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Odell Beckham Jr. eventually chose the Los Angeles Rams once he became a free agent, but they reportedly weren't always his first choice, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"Beckham changed his mind multiple times," Florio wrote. "He wanted to be claimed on waivers by the Seahawks. He wanted to sign with the Saints. As of Wednesday, he was telling some former Browns teammates that he would sign with the Chiefs."

Beckham was waived by the Cleveland Browns last Monday and went unclaimed on waivers, giving him the ability to sign with any team. After taking a few days with his decision, he signed with the Rams on a reported one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"I took a lot of time in the decision-making, and it wasn't to build anticipation or nothing," Beckham told reporters Saturday. "This is my life and I feel like I've been through a lot. I'm at a point in my life where I'm ready to play football, I've dedicated, I've sacrificed a lot to be here. It just happened that this felt right in my heart and in my soul."

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Beckham was "pursuing the Rams," partially because he could make more off the field in the Los Angeles market.

There were still plenty of choices for the receiver, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers all made offers along with the Rams, while the Pittsburgh Steelers also called late in the process.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"He loved the recruiting aspect of it," a source told Florio.

The Rams eventually did enough to lure the three-time Pro Bowler, who will try to help the 7-2 squad contend for a title. Beckham has appeared in just one playoff game in his career and is hoping to add to that total with a deep run this season.