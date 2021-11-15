Von Miller Reportedly Set to Make Rams Debut vs. 49ers Barring Late Injury Setback

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that there is "optimism" star pass-rusher Von Miller will make his debut for the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, "barring a setback."

Miller, who is recovering from an ankle injury, reportedly "looked good in practice and did much more than last week."

Miller, 32, hasn't played for the Rams since the team acquired him on Nov. 1 by trading a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft to the Denver Broncos.

"This team is ready to win right now, ready to win championships right now," Miller told reporters when he was dealt. "And I'm excited to be a part of it."

"I've been wearing blue and orange forever," he added. "Everything just looks weird, but it feels extremely right. It feels right to be here. It feels like this is the right thing for me."

The Rams have been aggressive in their pursuit of a championship, trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason and signing veteran free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. last week. At 7-2, they remain one of the top contenders in both the NFC and NFL in general.

Miller has accumulated 19 tackles (seven for loss), 4.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits in seven games this season. His 110.5 career sacks rank him 23rd in league history and second among active players (Terrell Suggs has 139 sacks and hasn't officially retired, though he hasn't played since the 2019 season).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The thought of Miller combining with superstar Aaron Donald and pass-rusher Leonard Floyd (6.5 sacks) is surely causing opposing offensive coordinators to have more than a few sleepless nights.

"You hear stories of the Fearsome Foursome and you hear stories of this legendary defense and we want to recreate that," Miller told reporters after he was traded. "They've been playing great defense all year. I just want to add to it. I want to add some of the things that I do best, my leadership and my energy and my positive vibes."

The Rams head into Monday night needing a win over the rival 49ers (3-5) to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers (8-2) and Arizona Cardinals (8-2) atop the NFC. Getting Miller back in action would be a major boon to those efforts.