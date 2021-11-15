Aaron Rodgers: 'I Feel Good' That Packers Were in the Mix to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Before Odell Beckham Jr. chose to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, the Green Bay Packers were among the teams in final contention to land the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters after Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks that he understood the team's salary-cap situation would've made it difficult to sign Beckham.

"I think that we are obviously limited with our salary-cap situation," Rodgers said. "I'm not sure what he ended up signing for, but I've been friends with Odell for a long time and have so much respect for his talent and his ability, and I wish him the absolute best in L.A.

"I think there was a lot of conversations around bringing him in, and for whatever reason it just wasn't the right fit. But I feel good about the fact that we were in the mix."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.