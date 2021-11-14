Najee Harris Admits He Didn't Know Steelers' Game vs. Lions Could End In Tie

AP Photo/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is still making some rookie adjustments at the NFL level.

Learning all the rules is apparently one of them.

He told reporters he did not realize Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions could end in a tie and needed to be told the game was over with both teams knotted at 16. He wasn't the only one, as Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike also said he was unaware there was a tie if the game was still even after the overtime period.

Frankly, a tie felt like a fitting result because neither team looked like it wanted to win.

Detroit had three offensive possessions in the overtime period (not counting the final lateral play) and punted twice while missing a field goal on the other one. Pittsburgh had three possessions as well and punted once while losing two fumbles.

That both fumbles happened in Detroit territory made it all the more deflating for the Steelers.

While Pittsburgh was surely frustrated with the outcome, it at least avoided a loss while starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was sidelined. Mason Rudolph struggled with consistency on his way to 30-of-50 passing for 242 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Harris was a bright spot, as he has been for much of the year.

He ran for 105 yards and added four catches for 28 yards in the aerial attack, although his streak of five straight games with a touchdown came to an end. Still, the Alabama product remained in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation with his fifth game with more than 100 yards from scrimmage as a dual-threat playmaker.

Harris and the Steelers will look to bounce back from their tie with a Week 11 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.