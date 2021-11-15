Patrick Mahomes Throws 5 TDs as Chiefs Blow Out Derek Carr, Raiders in AFC West Clash

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Don't look now, but the Kansas City Chiefs are rounding into form.

Kansas City extended its winning streak to three with a 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sunday's AFC West showdown at Allegiant Stadium. Patrick Mahomes, Darrel Williams and Tyreek Hill led the way for the visitors, who improved to 6-4 and picked up a key divisional win as both sides battle with the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers and 5-5 Denver Broncos for positioning.

Derek Carr threw two touchdowns in the losing effort for the Raiders, who dropped to 5-4 with a second consecutive defeat.

Notable Player Stats

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: 35-of-50 passing for 406 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs

Darrel Williams, RB, KC: 11 carries for 43 yards; 9 catches for 101 yards, 1 TD

Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: 7 catches for 83 yards, 2 TDs

Travis Kelce, TE, KC: 8 catches for 119 yards

Derek Carr, QB, LV: 25-of-35 passing for 261 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: 3 catches for 88 yards, 1 TD

Kansas City's Offense Returns to Form

One of the biggest storylines of the entire NFL season has been Kansas City's inability to live up to its Super Bowl potential, especially on offense.

That meant Mahomes and Co. were once again under the spotlight after averaging 12 points per game in their last three contests, and they were up to the challenge out of the gates. Mahomes found Hill for two short touchdowns in the first half and established an immediate rapport with Travis Kelce as the tight end found openings in the middle of the field.

Kansas City scored on three straight first-half possessions after opening with a punt to take a 17-7 lead, but self-inflicted mistakes prevented it from putting the game away early.

Mike Hughes fumbled the ball back to Las Vegas on a punt return that would have set the visitors up with favorable field position, and Harrison Butker missed a field goal to end the half after Mahomes drove them into scoring position with an impressive two-minute drill.

There would be no missed opportunities in the second half.

Mahomes froze the defense with a play-action on a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line before finding Noah Gray over the middle for a touchdown. Even when he made a rare mistake by missing a wide-open Hill streaking down the sideline for a potential third touchdown, he got another chance after a successful fake punt and scrambled out of pressure before finding Williams for a jump-ball touchdown.

No. 15 was in full control by taking what the defense gave him with short and intermediate throws for long stretches until the deep ball opened up late. If the Williams touchdown didn't end the game, his fourth-quarter dime to Byron Pringle did as the offense resembled the unstoppable force so many expected to see this season.

Slow Start, Turnovers Doom Raiders in Blowout Loss

Two steps forward and one step back has been the theme of the Raiders' season on the field with a three-game winning streak out of the gates that was followed by a two-game losing streak, a two-game winning streak and an ugly loss to the New York Giants.

Sunday's step back started early when the offense managed just seven points in the first half.

Those points came after a special teams turnover kept the Kansas City defense on the field, and Carr took advantage with a long connection to Bryan Edwards to help set up an eventual touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow.

Other than the one strike to Renfrow, Las Vegas was completely overmatched in the first half. Its rushing attack was nonexistent, and Carr failed to match Mahomes, as the three-time Pro Bowler picked the Raiders secondary apart with throws up the seam, dump-offs to Williams and touchdowns to Hill.

It looked as if Carr would turn things around in the second half when he hit Zay Jones for a long gain and found Edwards up the middle for a touchdown to get right back into the game.

He continued to roll with a deep ball to DeSean Jackson, but the new Raider lost a fumble while trying to extend the play, killing all the momentum the offense built. Carr then inexplicably threw a ball up for grabs like a Hail Mary near the end of the third quarter, which was intercepted by Daniel Sorensen.

Las Vegas can ill-afford mistakes like that against any team, let alone a daunting Chiefs offense that was finally dialed in throughout the game. Sunday turned into a blowout on just a couple of mistakes, and the Raiders find themselves looking up at their division rivals after a second straight loss.

What's Next?

Both teams are home in Week 11. The Chiefs will play the Dallas Cowboys and the Raiders will face the Cincinnati Bengals.