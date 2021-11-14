X

    Browns' Troy Hill Stretchered off After Suffering Injury vs. Patriots

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 15, 2021

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill had to leave Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots on a stretcher and is being hospitalized, according to multiple reports. 

    Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ

    Scary scene here: Browns Troy HIll is hurt and they're taking him off the field with a stretcher.

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    Browns CB Troy Hill was taken off the field on a stretcher. He led with his helmet while attempting to tackle Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers on the touchdown. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsNE</a>

    Billy Heyen @BillyHeyen

    Troy Hill has "movement in all extremities and is heading to a local hospital for further evaluation," per the CBS broadcast. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    Darius Butler @DariusJButler

    Prayers up for Troy Hill. Been down on the field for a while in Gillette. I saw the cart come and leave. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that before. Scary stuff. 🙏🏿

    Hill was hurt on this play in the fourth quarter:

    NFL @NFL

    JAKOBI MEYERS HAS HIS FIRST CAREER RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsNE</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/sKTPjxaTre">pic.twitter.com/sKTPjxaTre</a>

    HIll, 30, started four games for the Browns coming into Sunday, registering 36 tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed. He's served as the team's nickelback and has been used effectively as a blitzer this season. 

    He told reporters this week that he's enjoyed the role.

    "I don't think I ever had no sacks. Maybe one time back in high school," he said. "For me, it's like a layup, you're giving me the layup, 'Go get the money right there. Go sack the quarterback.' It's always fun when I get the chance to blitz. My whole career I really was playing corner, so I never got the opportunity to blitz like that. It's new and it's exciting for me. My eyes light up when I get that opportunity."

    Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Hill's attitude and intensity has been a positive for the defense. 

    "He is very, very competitive and very, very tough. I enjoy being around him, and I think his teammates enjoy being around him," he said. "He just brings an edge to that group."

    Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also left Sunday's game after suffering a knee injury, though Stefanski said after the game he expects him to be healthy enough to play next week. The Browns lost 45-7 to the Pats, dropping them to 5-5 on the season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!