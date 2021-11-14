Browns' Troy Hill Stretchered off After Suffering Injury vs. Patriots

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill had to leave Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots on a stretcher and is being hospitalized, according to multiple reports.

Hill was hurt on this play in the fourth quarter:

HIll, 30, started four games for the Browns coming into Sunday, registering 36 tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed. He's served as the team's nickelback and has been used effectively as a blitzer this season.

He told reporters this week that he's enjoyed the role.

"I don't think I ever had no sacks. Maybe one time back in high school," he said. "For me, it's like a layup, you're giving me the layup, 'Go get the money right there. Go sack the quarterback.' It's always fun when I get the chance to blitz. My whole career I really was playing corner, so I never got the opportunity to blitz like that. It's new and it's exciting for me. My eyes light up when I get that opportunity."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Hill's attitude and intensity has been a positive for the defense.

"He is very, very competitive and very, very tough. I enjoy being around him, and I think his teammates enjoy being around him," he said. "He just brings an edge to that group."

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also left Sunday's game after suffering a knee injury, though Stefanski said after the game he expects him to be healthy enough to play next week. The Browns lost 45-7 to the Pats, dropping them to 5-5 on the season.