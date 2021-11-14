Fantasy Alert: Ben Skowronek Expected to Replace Injured Robert Woods in Rams Offense

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Ben Skowronek is expected to replace Robert Woods in the Los Angeles Rams starting lineup on Monday, after the veteran wideout tore his ACL on Friday.

Glazer added that new addition Odell Beckham Jr. would have a package in place for the matchup against the San Francisco 49ers but wouldn't be taking over Woods' starting spot.

"You're sick for Robert," head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Saturday. "He's epitomized everything that's been right about this place. Such a great competitor. Such a tough player. Such a great football player, great person. It's so unfortunate."

Skowronek, a 24-year-old rookie drafted in the seventh round by the Rams, has caught all of three passes for 30 yards this season. He's also served as a kick returner for the team.

Suffice to say, you don't want to start him unless you are in dire straits at wide receiver. He may be given Woods' starting role on Monday, but it's hard to imagine Stafford trusting the inexperienced wideout with players like Cooper Kupp, Beckham, Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee at his disposal.

"You don't ever replace a player like Robert Woods, but you do have to adjust and adapt accordingly," McVay told reporters. "Because him, Cooper...what these guys have been able to do is very unique in all the different ways they contribute to the offense, not exclusive to when they touch the ball."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In the short term, turning to Beckham is risky. He has less than a week with the Rams and surely will only be utilized in a limited fashion in his first game. Absorbing an NFL playbook in only a few days is no small task.

"You can see he's a really sharp guy," McVay told reporters regarding Beckham. "Like the look in his eye, and we'll see how he's feeling. We'll see what that looks like if we're able to utilize him, if he's able to go on Monday."

In the long term, however, Beckham's fantasy stock obviously rises with Woods out of action. He'll be the long-term starter opposite of Kupp in a Rams offense throwing for 296.3 yards per game, third in the NFL. He'll also be playing with arguably the best quarterback he's ever been paired with in Matthew Stafford, and one of the NFL's sharpest offensive minds in McVay.

Skowronek will reportedly get the start Monday, but it's hard to imagine him holding on to the role beyond that. Even if he does, the majority of the targets are going to go elsewhere.