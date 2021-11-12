Rams Rumors: Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Extensions Interest LA

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly interested in talking with linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. about potential contract extensions after their recent arrivals.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the news Friday:

A lot could depend on how well Miller and Beckham play for the remainder of the season.

Miller tallied 4.5 sacks in seven appearances with the Denver Broncos before his trade to the Rams last week. He's one of the premier edge-rushers of the generation with 110.5 sacks in 142 career regular-season games en route to eight Pro Bowl selections.

At 32, he could receive one more lucrative contract on a two- or three-year deal if he helps push L.A. toward a Super Bowl. He should also benefit from more one-on-one opportunities as part of a defense that also features Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.

Beckham's choice of the Rams was a bit surprising because he doesn't have a clear path to a high-volume role due to the presence of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee. It may suppress his overall individual output, but he'll get a chance to shine in the playoffs.

It's hard to project what type of contract he'll command in the offseason. He was one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers over his first three seasons with the New York Giants, scoring 35 touchdowns in 43 games from 2014 to 2016, but he hasn't played at that level in recent years.

Los Angeles is heading toward an offseason in which it'll have to do some salary-cap gymnastics. It's projected to have just $5.9 million in cap space with 39 players under contract for 2022, per Spotrac.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Signing either Miller or Beckham to an extension in the short term would likely rely on the player taking a team friendly deal that wouldn't further complicate the cap issues.

More likely, the Rams will hope their two high-profile, in-season additions help the franchise chase down a championship and then revisit the situation in the offseason.

Miller, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury, and Beckham could both make their team debuts Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West showdown.