Glazer: Odell Beckham Jr. Had Wanted to Join Rams Since They Hired Sean McVay

Newly signed Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly finally with the team he's always desired.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Thursday that Beckham, who was traded from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, has wanted to play for the Rams ever since Sean McVay was hired as head coach in 2017.

"Odell had been wanting to play for the Rams since Sean McVay got there," Glazer said. "Even after he got traded to Cleveland, he was still going, 'Can I still get traded to the Rams?' Like, 'No, dude, it doesn't work like that.'"

