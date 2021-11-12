Report: Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, More Helped Recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Rams

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A number of Los Angeles Rams players, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wideouts Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford, helped recruit Odell Beckham Jr., per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Beckham, who was released by the Cleveland Browns last week, signed with the Rams on Thursday.

Per that report, the quartet got Beckham on the phone and "drove home to Beckham the Rams' culture, environment and ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl this year. Entering that conversation, a source told The Athletic, Beckham was torn between the Rams and the Packers."

