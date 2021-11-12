Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield Headline Madden 22 Week 9 Player Ratings Update

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has seen his Madden ranking slip for the second straight week.

The video game franchise revealed its latest edition of player updates after the Week 9 results, and Mahomes has dropped another point in his overall rating to a 97. He started the year as a part of the Madden 99 club but fell out after Week 8.

Mahomes, who shares the Madden cover with Tom Brady for this year's game, could be dealing with the dreadful "Madden curse" as he has not performed at the level we're used to seeing from him.

The 2018 NFL MVP has thrown 10 interceptions through nine games this season, the second most in the league. He threw 11 picks in the previous two seasons combined.

Mahomes had a lackluster showing in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers, throwing for a season-low 166 yards on a 54.1 completion percentage with a touchdown. It was his third straight game with under 300 passing yards and he hasn't had multiple touchdowns in a game since Week 6.

Mahomes wasn't alone in dropping in the ratings. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford went from 85 to 84 after throwing two interceptions for the first time all season in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

On a positive note, three players received boosts to their ratings. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is up one point to 82 after an efficient performance in a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Mayfield threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns in the 41-16 victory, bouncing back from a tough game in the previous week.

Cordarelle Patterson (up three points to 84) has seen his rating jump for the third straight week. A swiss-army knife for the Atlanta Falcons who is used both as a running back and a wide receiver, Patterson impressed with six receptions for 126 yards in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner had a strong performance with three total touchdowns and 173 scrimmage yards in a win over the San Francisco 49ers. For his efforts, he was rewarded with a two-point jump to an 82 overall rating.

Conner's 454 rushing yards rank him 19th in the NFL, but his 10 rushing touchdowns have him tied for first in the league with Titans All-Pro Derrick Henry. Conner will have the opportunity to take sole possession of first place with Henry out because of foot surgery.