Rams Updated 2021 Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Odell Beckham Jr. Contract

AP Photo/David Richard

The rich get richer in Los Angeles, as the Rams agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Financial terms have not yet been disclosed. ESPN's Field Yates provided some figures on the Rams prior to the move for the ex-Cleveland Browns wideout while also noting how a team close to being over the cap could pull this off:

Jason Peters of Over the Cap offered more perspective on the Beckham signing in light of the Rams' recent release of wideout DeSean Jackson:

Beckham started this year on the Browns, but the two sides mutually decided to part ways. He was put on waivers and cleared them before entering free agency, meaning Cleveland was on the hook for some money, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

As for Beckham's new destination, he joins a Rams wide receiver room that includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski.

Kupp, who has 74 catches, 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns through nine games, is firmly entrenched as the team's No. 1 wideout. Woods, who has 45 catches, 556 yards and four scores, should stay as the No. 2 wide receiver.

Beckham figures to slide ahead of Jefferson as the team's No. 3 wideout. He was off to a slow start in Cleveland this year (17 catches, 232 yards in six games), but he's one of the game's most talented wideouts in the past 10 years.

Here's how the entire offensive lineup could look in three-receiver sets alongside a two-deep depth chart, per ESPN.

Rams Lineup

QB: Matthew Stafford (John Wolford)

RB: Darrell Henderson Jr. (Sony Michel)

WR1: Cooper Kupp (Van Jefferson)

WR2: Robert Woods (Ben Skowronek)

WR3: Odell Beckham Jr. (J.J. Koski)

TE: Tyler Higbee (Kendall Blanton)

LT: Andrew Whitworth (Joe Noteboom)

LG: David Edwards (Bobby Evans)

C: Brian Allen (Coleman Shelton)

RG: Austin Corbett (Bobby Evans)

RT: Rob Havenstein (AJ Jackson)

Beckham has three Pro Bowls and five 1,000-yard seasons on his eight-year resume. The only years he didn't amass 1,000 yards are 2017 (season-ending fractured ankle) and 2020 (season-ending torn ACL).

It's certainly possible Beckham never ends up as the player he once was when he tore up defenses for the New York Giants from 2014 to 2018, but he's going to get his chances on a high-powered scoring attack averaging 29.0 points per game.

Teams aren't going to be able to double-team him with Kupp, Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee on the field, and he'll have his chances to do work in single coverage.

OBJ joins a 7-2 Rams team second in the NFC West behind the 8-1 Cardinals. L.A. is clearly all-in, as the team also traded for Denver Broncos edge-rusher Von Miller. The Rams are looking for their second Super Bowl appearance in four years, and they'd get to host it at home in SoFi Stadium if so.

For now, L.A. is looking forward to its Monday Night Football matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15.