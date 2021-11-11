Lakers' LeBron James Welcomes Odell Beckham Jr. to LA After WR Signs Rams Contract

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a contract to join the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week, and you can count Lakers star LeBron James among the many that are excited about the wide receiver's move.

James welcomed Beckham to L.A. with a simple Tweet:

If Beckham needs any advice on making the transition from Cleveland to Los Angeles, James, who left the Cavaliers for the Lakers in 2018, would undoubtedly be the player to ask.

James also voiced support for Beckham last week when it was made clear that the star receiver wanted out of Cleveland:

With Beckham on board, the Rams should be heavy Super Bowl favorites. While it took James until his second season in L.A. to win a title, Beckham and Co. could win it all in his first season with the franchise.