Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Odell Beckham Contract

AP Photo/David Richard

It's official—Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

And that, of course, brings with it a whole slew of questions about how this addition will help—or hinder—the fantasy value of players like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

Stafford was already a clear QB1, and Beckham's addition should only bolster that standing. Fantasy players rostering him should view this addition as the cherry on top of the sundae.

Don't expect Kupp to see any sort of hit in fantasy value either. It's very clear that Stafford and Kupp have a special connection, and no player has been more valuable in any format than Kupp, who is averaging an incredible 26.2 fantasy points per week in points-per-reception formats.

To put that in perspective, that's more than any other player in fantasy—including the quarterbacks. Beckham's addition isn't going to cut into his target share or overall role. Kupp is the top guy in this passing game.

The most interesting facet for the Rams is whether Beckham's addition is going to affect Woods, Jefferson or tight end Tyler Higbee much. Maybe the Beckham we saw in his prime years would be a threat to Woods' role in this offense.

But when is the last time we saw that version of Beckham?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The answer is 2016, when he caught 101 passes for 1,337 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the five seasons since, Beckham has a grand total of 16 touchdown receptions. He's exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in just two of those campaigns and hasn't reached 90 receptions once, a mark he surpassed in each of his first three years.

You can blame injuries or a poor working relationship with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, and then hope that he's rejuvenated in L.A. with Stafford and head coach Sean McVay. Perhaps we'll see the downfield threat that once wowed the NFL community with stunning, acrobatic catches.

But it's hard to imagine that Beckham is going to seriously change Kupp or Woods' target share in this offense. Kupp stays a WR1. Woods remains a WR2. Higbee, already a fantasy TE2, might have fewer targets go his way now but not enough to dramatically change his fantasy outlook.

Really, the biggest loser in all of this is Jefferson, who probably takes a backseat to Beckham. That's if Beckham is still the downfield threat we once saw. Jefferson has lost much of his fantasy value, at least for now.

But it's fair to question if Beckham has much either. He's a flex consideration at the moment, but don't be shocked if his role in this offense is fairly modest.