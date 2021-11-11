Clark County Denies Fire Department Was Slow to Extinguish Fire in Henry Ruggs Crash

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A Clark County spokesman denied first responders were slow to act in extinguishing the fire caused by the crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III on Nov. 2.

Tina Tintor died after her Toyota Rav4 was engulfed in flames as a result of the crash.

"The captain on the scene reported that the vehicle was fully involved in fire upon arrival and the passenger compartment was not survivable for anyone inside," Erik Pappa said Thursday, per ESPN.com.

Pappa's statement came after Ruggs' attorneys claimed in a court filing that firemen waited for around 20 minutes to begin putting out the blaze.

Prosecutors allege Ruggs was traveling at 156 mph seconds before the crash and 127 mph at the time of impact. The collision caused the Rav4's fuel tank to ignite.

Ruggs' blood alcohol level was measured at .161, double the legal limit, following the crash. As a result, he's facing felony counts of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

His girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, was riding with him at the time and suffered serious injuries, which led the prosecution to pursue additional felony DUI and reckless driving charges.

He has also been charged with possessing a firearm under the influence, a misdemeanor, after police officers said they found a loaded gun in his vehicle.