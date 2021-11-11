Patrick Mahomes Won't Change Style Despite Chiefs' Struggles: 'I'm Gonna Take Shots'

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes doesn't plan to change his style of play despite his struggles this season.

"I mean, I’m gonna take shots," Mahomes said, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. "The last few years I’ve take those shots, and they’ve worked. I’ve taken those shots, and they haven’t worked (as well this season), and we’ve still been able to find ways to score points.

"Whenever I've got a guy with a chance to make a play downfield, I'm going to give him a chance to make a play."

Mahomes made a habit of making miraculous downfield plays over the past three years, leading to three Pro Bowl selections, the 2018 league MVP award, a Super Bowl title and a Super Bowl MVP. He hasn't been as successful this season as the Chiefs sit 5-4 with an offense that ranks just 15th in the NFL in points per game.

Kansas City hadn't finished lower than sixth in points scored in any of Mahomes first three years as a starter.

The 26-year-old has also failed to hold on to the football, throwing 10 interceptions through nine games to sit just one short of NFL leaders Sam Darnold and Joe Burrow. Mahomes had just 11 interceptions in the last two seasons combined.

There also hasn't been as much of a connection with Tyreek Hill when it comes to the deep plays that have been their bread and butter in the past few years.

Hill is averaging just 11.4 yards per reception this season after averaging 14.7 yards per catch last year and 15.6 over the past three years combined. The first-team All-Pro wideout has just seven catches of more than 20 yards all season, tied for 30th in the NFL.

Mahomes still thinks the Chiefs have to keep attempting deep passes.

"Taking those shots during the game, even if they’re not connecting, it kind of puts a little bit of a fear into the defense to know they can’t start coming up; they can’t start jumping some of our routes.

"So obviously it’s going to be nice when we complete one of these. We haven't completed one in a couple weeks here. But either way, taking those shots and having those opportunities at the right time and the right place will continue to open up the offense more and more."

It's clear the team will stick with its game plan even after being held to just 12 points per game over the last three weeks.