D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson Fantasy Outlook After Cam Newton Signs Panthers Contract

Superman is back in Charlotte.

The Carolina Panthers signed quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday, reuniting the 2015 MVP with the organization where he spent his first nine NFL seasons. Newton had been a free agent since being released by the New England Patriots as part of 53-man roster cuts.

Sam Darnold is expected to miss the next four to six weeks with a shoulder injury, which should open the door for Newton to return to his former perch as the Panthers' starting quarterback. P.J. Walker will serve as the Panthers' starter for at least this week while Newton is getting reacclimated.

It's possible Walker will start Week 11's game against the Washington Football Team as well. Ten days isn't a particularly long time to learn a new system, but it sounds like coach Matt Rhule wants Newton on the field as soon as possible.

"My job is to try to win right now," Rhule said Thursday. "Our fans aren't paying money to watch us win in two years. At the same time, you're trying to build a Super Bowl-caliber team. So it's a balancing act of doing what's right long-term and trying to win at the same time. Many times those are the same thing."

Christian McCaffrey's usage shouldn't change much regardless of who is at quarterback, but D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson are a pair of names to watch. Moore has been the unquestioned WR1 this season, hauling in 53 passes for 677 yards and three touchdowns. Anderson has been one of fantasy's biggest disappointments with 19 grabs for 206 yards and two scores.

Moore has previous experience catching balls from Newton, so he should have a leg up in keeping his status in the offense. Newton will likely rely on players he trusts early in his return to Carolina, so a heavy dose of Moore and McCaffrey could be coming.

Anderson was a Jet the last time Newton was a Panther, so he could continue being the odd man out.

Look for the offensive status quo we've seen his season to remain, though Moore may be more inconsistent due to Newton's penchant for running. Anderson can be dropped in 12-team formats.