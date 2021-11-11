Cowboys' Randy Gregory Could Miss Multiple Weeks with Calf Injury; IR a Possibility

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory may miss an extended period of time after suffering a calf injury during Wednesday's practice.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Gregory could miss "multiple weeks" and placing him on injured reserve is "a possibility."

Gregory has been one of Dallas' best and most consistent pass-rushers this season, and he is tied for the team lead with five sacks.

While talent has never been a question with Gregory, personal issues have prevented him from playing consistently and progressing for much of his career.

Gregory, who was a second-round pick out of Nebraska in 2015, was suspended for most of the 2016 season, as well as all of the 2017 and 2019 seasons for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.

The 28-year-old veteran finally returned to the fold last season, recording 21 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, primarily as a situational pass-rusher.

This season, Gregory has started six of the seven games he has appeared in, as his role increased when DeMarcus Lawrence was placed on injured reserve with a broken foot following Dallas' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gregory is only one sack shy of his single-season career high, but it appears as though his pursuit of that mark will be put on hold.

The only other player with more than two sacks this season on the Cowboys' roster is rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who has seen extended action at defensive end since Lawrence went on IR.

Although Parsons was selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL draft to essentially be the quarterback of the defense, he has thrived in a pass-rushing role.

His five sacks are tied with Gregory for the team lead, plus he has racked up 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits.

Aside from Parsons expanding even further as a pass-rusher, the Cowboys will need more production at defensive end from the likes of Tarell Basham and rookie third-round pick Chauncey Gholston until Gregory and Lawrence are able to return.

After suffering a disappointing 30-16 home loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9, the 6-2 Cowboys will look to bounce back Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons.