Pistons' Cade Cunningham Says Jalen Green's Trash Talk was 'All for the Cameras'

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham didn't seem too bothered by Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green's trash talk, if his postgame reaction following his team's 112-104 road win Wednesday at the Toyota Center is any indication.

"It depends on what they're saying," Cunningham said when asked about handling trash talk.

"I'll talk too. Nothing that I heard tonight held any weight—it was all for the cameras."

Green notably got a technical foul after a ferocious slam dunk and ensuing trash talk in Cunningham's direction:

The matchup was the first featuring the top two picks in the 2021 NBA draft.

In the end, the No. 1 overall selection's team got the last laugh as Cunningham posted 20 points.

Green also fared well, scoring 23 of his own.

The two teams are scheduled to meet one more time this regular season when Detroit hosts Houston on Dec. 18 at Little Caesars Arena.