Mel Kiper 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Thibodeaux, Hamilton Top November Rankings

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Kyle Hampton are the class of the 2022 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

The longtime draft expert released his latest rankings Wednesday, with Thibodeaux and Hampton remaining atop his Top 25.

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

4. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

5. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

6. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

7. Drake London, WR, USC

8. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

9. Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

10. David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

Thibodeaux has been the consensus top player in the draft all season and is perhaps the best defensive prospect since Myles Garrett in 2017. Garrett is the only non-quarterback to go No. 1 overall in the last seven drafts.

Thibodeaux is a mortal lock to break the string of four straight quarterbacks given this is not considered a strong quarterback class. Kiper's highest-rated quarterback in the 2022 class is Pitt's Kyle Pickett at No. 20. Liberty's Malik Willis is the only other signal-caller in the Top 25.

While it's certain that a quarterback-needy team or two will take one higher than their current ranking, we're looking at a first round filled with linemen and defensive players.

Michigan defensive end David Ojabo is the latest fast-riser to make a name from himself, leaping all the way to No. 10 after being unranked all season. Ojabo has recorded 23 tackles and eight sacks as he realizes his immense potential. The Nigerian-born star grew up in Scotland and did not begin playing football until five years ago.

NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu is the next highest-ranked newcomer in Kiper's rankings at No. 17.