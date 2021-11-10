Carson Wentz Says He Won't Miss Colts' Game vs. Jaguars for Birth of 2nd Child

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is focused on this week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. So focused, in fact, that he doesn't plan on missing the game for the birth of his second child.

Wentz's wife, Madison, is quickly approaching her due date for the couple's second daughter. Wentz said the two of them discussed the possibility of the baby being born at the same time as Sunday's game, and they agreed that he should make the start regardless.

"If it comes down to the game, I told my wife 'I’m playing, and then I’ll come see you at the hospital afterwards,'" Wentz said, per USA Today. "She knew that. She’s been great. … I think God will time it up the way it’s supposed to be timed."

Wentz and the Colts (4-5) are looking to build on the momentum of last week's 45-30 victory over the New York Jets. Indianapolis has the opportunity to get back to .500 with a win over Jacksonville before a matchup against AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills in Week 11.