Steelers Rumors: Chase Claypool's Toe Injury Not Season-Ending; Will Be Week-to-Week

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was hobbled with a toe injury during Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears. But it looks like he avoided a major scare.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Claypool did not suffer a season-ending injury as had been feared, and he's considered week to week.

Claypool had three receptions for 30 yards and two carries for 13 yards against the Bears. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Claypool was set to undergo an MRI on the toe to determine the severity of the injury.

A second-year receiver out of Notre Dame, Claypool ranks second on the team in receiving yards (433) and third in receptions (29). The 23-year-old made a huge splash in his rookie season with 873 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns (nine receiving, two rushing).

Claypool's injury is yet another blow to the Steelers receiver corps. Pittsburgh lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to a season-ending shoulder injury during a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 5. Tight end Eric Ebron has also missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

With Claypool set to miss time, it likely means more work for Diontae Johnson, who leads the Steelers with 45 receptions and 530 yards on 69 targets. Tight end Pat Freiermuth has played well in Ebron's absence and has a team-high four receiving touchdowns.

Fourth-year receiver James Washington will have to improve his play in Claypool's absence. In seven games, Washington has just 12 receptions for 154 yards and no touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Steelers are on a four-game winning streak and will face the Detroit Lions at home on Sunday.