Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Says Fines for Untucked Jersey 'Confuse Me a Lot'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said he was confused by the NFL's decision to fine him more for having an untucked jersey than Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined for violating the NFL and NFLPA's COVID-19 mandates.

"Annoy me? Nah. Confuse me a lot? Very much so, yes," he told reporters. "I just don't understand why I'm always the one getting fined for some reason. Untucked jersey. I don't know."

The optics for the discrepancy between Lamb's fines and Rodgers' fine aren't great. Lamb's jersey infractions may have broken the rules, but they were fairly innocuous, while Rodgers put the health of others at risk by not following coronavirus protocols as an unvaccinated player.

Lamb's confusion is understandable.