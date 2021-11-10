Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Says Fines for Untucked Jersey 'Confuse Me a Lot'November 11, 2021
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said he was confused by the NFL's decision to fine him more for having an untucked jersey than Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined for violating the NFL and NFLPA's COVID-19 mandates.
"Annoy me? Nah. Confuse me a lot? Very much so, yes," he told reporters. "I just don't understand why I'm always the one getting fined for some reason. Untucked jersey. I don't know."
It wasn't the only fine Lamb has taken issue with this season:
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb’s wave cost him $10,300. “It was something crazy then for me to get choked on the sideline, and the ref said his thumb was stuck in my helmet. That’s crazy. That’s nonsense…I know what it feel like to be choked. I was being choked.” <a href="https://t.co/jCdha8ALqz">pic.twitter.com/jCdha8ALqz</a> <a href="https://t.co/v9jIRkwpBB">https://t.co/v9jIRkwpBB</a>
Jon Machota @jonmachota
CeeDee Lamb said he was never fined last year for uniform violations. What’s his understanding of why he’s been fined so often this year? “I don’t have an understanding. I’m just going out there, making sure I’m doing things right.” <a href="https://t.co/rIIuFDtR62">https://t.co/rIIuFDtR62</a>
The optics for the discrepancy between Lamb's fines and Rodgers' fine aren't great. Lamb's jersey infractions may have broken the rules, but they were fairly innocuous, while Rodgers put the health of others at risk by not following coronavirus protocols as an unvaccinated player.
Lamb's confusion is understandable.