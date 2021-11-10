Davante Adams Has 'Pretty High' Hopes Odell Beckham Jr. Signs with Packers

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Davante Adams has a good feeling Odell Beckham Jr. will soon be joining him in Green Bay.

Adams spoke to reporters Wednesday, saying that his hopes the Packers land Beckham are "pretty high" after speaking with the three-time Pro Bowler. He said he discussed a partnership with his fellow wideout, but Adams doesn't think Beckham has 100 percent decided on a destination.

If Beckham does land in Green Bay, Adams expects Beckham to have a larger workload than he saw late in his Cleveland tenure.

“He had one catch for six yards in his last game. I can guarantee we can get him more than that over here," Adams said.

Beckham cleared waivers Tuesday after being released by the Browns a day earlier. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported he has narrowed his choices down to Green Bay, New Orleans and Kansas City.

If Beckham's goal is to play with a high-quality quarterback—a seeming given considering the deterioration of his relationship with Baker Mayfield—the Saints seem like a distant third choice. New Orleans started Trevor Siemian at quarterback last week after Jameis Winston tore his ACL, and their only other option under center is Taysom Hill. Neither Siemian nor Hill would be any sort of upgrade over Mayfield.

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, would be the epitome of an upgrade. Neither of the future Hall of Famers are having their best season and would see their respective offenses instantly boosted by the addition of a WR2 of Beckham's caliber. The second wide receiver role in both Green Bay and Kansas City has been very much a secondary position in recent years—Rodgers regularly zeroes in on Adams, while Mahomes feeds Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce—so Beckham has to consider whether he's willing to play second fiddle.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If not, a return to his native Louisiana might be enticing enough for him to eschew his desire for a top-flight quarterback.