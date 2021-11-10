Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire Designated to Return from IR After Knee Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return from injured reserve.

The 2020 first-round pick has been out since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 5.

Edwards-Helaire practiced Wednesday, giving him three weeks to return to the active roster.

Head coach Andy Reid was noncommittal Monday about a timeline for the running back's return but said he was making progress.

"These next two weeks will be important for him," Reid said.

The Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 before going on bye in Week 12.

Edwards-Helaire had been playing at a high level, reaching 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games in Week 3 and 4. In five games, he has 304 rushing yards on 4.7 yards per carry, adding 61 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Darrel Williams has become the lead back with the starter unavailable, totaling 300 rushing yards with four touchdowns across nine games. Derrick Gore has also earned playing time in recent games.

The Chiefs could use an offensive boost after averaging 12 points per game over the last three weeks. The 5-4 squad ranks 15th in points scored per game after finishing sixth in the category last season.