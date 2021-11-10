Panthers' Matt Rhule on Possible Cam Newton Signing: I Won't Discuss Hypotheticals

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declined to discuss a potential reunion between the franchise and free-agent quarterback Cam Newton when speaking to reporters Wednesday:

The Panthers might be in the market for a quarterback after Rhule confirmed Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury that could keep him out for four to six weeks. P.J. Walker will serve as the starting quarterback, while Carolina has added Matt Barkley.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

