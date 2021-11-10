Henry Ruggs III's Attorneys Want Medical Records Sealed in Trial After Car Crash

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Attorneys for former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III were granted a temporary order to seal his medical records related to the Nov. 2 crash that killed one woman in Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press' Ken Ritter.

Prosecutors have charged Ruggs with two felony counts of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

Clark County prosecutors allege Ruggs was traveling at 156 mph seconds prior to the crash and had a blood alcohol level of .161 after first responders arrived.

In addition to Tina Tintor, who was killed in the crash, Ruggs' girlfriend Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, who was a passenger in his vehicle, suffered injuries in the crash. As a result, the 22-year-old is facing separate charges of felony DUI and reckless driving.

Police officers said they discovered a loaded gun in Ruggs' car, which led to a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm under the influence.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Wednesday that Ruggs could face around 50 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The Raiders released Ruggs, who they selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, on Nov. 2.