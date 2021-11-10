Mike Zimmer Says Vikings Player Hospitalized After Going to ER Because of COVID-19

e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters one of the team's players went to the emergency room Tuesday night because of symptoms from COVID-19.

Zimmer explained the player, who is vaccinated, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition.

He also said 29 members of the organization are now in close-contact protocol as a result. Zimmer is one of those 29 as Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers approaches.

The NFL and its players association agreed to updated health and safety protocols for the 2021 campaign.

Those who are fully vaccinated are not designated as high-risk close contacts even though they can be tested daily for five days. That means vaccinated players cannot miss games as close contacts unless they also test positive themselves.

However, unvaccinated players could miss games even without a positive test if they are designated as high-risk close contacts.

Vaccinated players who do test positive can also return to the team and even play in games if they are asymptomatic and produce two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must isolate for 10 days and be asymptomatic before returning after a positive test.

The Vikings are off to a 3-5 start this season and are coming off two straight losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.