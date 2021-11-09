Canadiens' Carey Price Reveals He Entered Treatment Center for Substance Use

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Montreal Canadians goaltender Carey Price shared that he entered a residential treatment facility for substance use in October in a public statement released on Instagram Tuesday:

The NHL and NHLPA announced on Oct. 7 that Price had voluntarily entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

The 34-year-old netminder helped lead the Canadiens to their first Stanley Cup appearance in 28 years last season.

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters last week the plan after a month-long absence was for Price to see the team therapists and doctors en route to him ramping up for his return to the ice, although he noted that a definitive timeline was tough to gauge at that moment:

As noted by Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette, Price arrived Sunday and met with the Canadiens' training staff.

Price also missed the entirety of training camp after undergoing offseason knee surgery.

In speaking with reporters, Ducharme made clear that Price's well-being was most important.

"It’s not about the hockey player, it’s about the human being," he said Monday. "To see that he’s coming back is a positive sign because he’s doing better. So that’s the most important thing. Our guys care about each other and to see a guy like him doing better, that’s positive."

Ducharme also noted that Price wants to return and help the team, which sits last in the Atlantic Division with a 3-10 record:

"He wants to come back and play, but there's other things to manage. The injury that he was coming back from, getting back in shape and playing shape, too. So that's one thing. There's many steps to be taken but, yeah, he wants to play, he wants to be part of our group, he wants to help out."

Per Thomson Reuters (h/t CBC), Price met with teammates and coaches at the team facility Tuesday.

"It was good for me to see him and see how he is doing and for the guys too, to see their teammate back," Ducharme said.

"We have a group of guys that care about each other so having him back, just on the personal side, the guys feel pretty good about seeing him and seeing that he is doing good."

Price is entering his 15th NHL season. He has played with Montreal for his entire career and notably won the Hart and Vezina Trophies following a stellar 2014-15 season that saw him win 44 games, post a .933 save percentage and earn a 1.96 GAA.

He shined in last year's playoffs en route to leading Montreal to its underdog run to the Stanley Cup, going 13-9 with a .924 save percentage and 2.28 GAA.